Frank Ross pleased to see Aberdeen’s Scott Wright showing true potential

Frank Ross reckons Aberdeen winger Scott Wright is finally starting to show his true potential this season.

Wright has been a regular pick under Derek McInnes this season and his form looks set to earn him a move to Rangers.

A cruciate ligament injury derailed Wright’s season last year but coming back in for the new campaign, he has established himself as a regular in the side.

Former Dons youngster Ross, a colleague of Wright’s during their days in the youth setup, believes he is starting to show what he is truly capable of.

Ross said: “He’s such a good player. I don’t think a lot of people have seen how good he is. On his day, he can just beat people and score.

“He reminds me of Ryan Kent, with the explosiveness he has. He can go in to Rangers and be one of their better players.

“Being a local boy from Balmedie, me and him used to drive in (to training) together and roomed together with Scotland. He’s such a nice lad, so he deserves it.

“We grew quite close, so it’s really good to see he’s playing up to his potential. I’m so happy for him.”

Ross (22) left Aberdeen last summer at the end of his contract, following an injury-plagued two years which hampered his availability. Back and ankle problems also curtailed a loan spell at Ayr United.

However, he took himself out of his comfort zone with his next career choice, going to Go Ahead Eagles in the Netherlands. The Dutch second-tier side sit seventh currently, with Ross starting five games under head coach Kees van Wonderen.

Ross added: “In football terms it’s so different to Scotland. There’s a lot more running over here and the training is a lot more possession-based. There’s a lot of technical stuff which suits me down to a tee.

“I feel so fit just now. It’s crazy the amount of running we do – I think the last time I did this much running was with Jim Duffy at Morton. But it’s been good. You feel good after it.

“The coach wants to play like Jurgen Klopp, with lots of pressing, and it does take a while to get used to. I’ve been playing left-wing for the whole season and the coach has given me the freedom to go and play, which has been nice.

“The fans had a vote for the best player of the first six months of the season and voted me the winner. I’ve only started five games – I’ve come on in pretty much every game and I think after the two years I’ve had, the coach is being safe with me.

“I’m just dying to get playing a bit more and get more games under my belt.”