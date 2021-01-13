Show Links
Derek McInnes says Aberdeen will not let Scott Wright go to Rangers on the cheap – as looming £350K Ross McCrorie fee looks set to come into play

by Sean Wallace
13/01/2021, 10:13 am
© SNS GroupAberdeen's Scott Wright battles with Rangers' Glen Kamara on Sunday.
Boss Derek McInnes has warned Rangers the Dons will not let Scott Wright exit on the cheap this month.

Rangers have informed Aberdeen they are keen to secure Wright on a pre-contract for next season.

However, it is understood Rangers are considering a move to bring Wright to Ibrox this month.

If Rangers, or any other club, bid to land Wright in the January window, McInnes insists it would need to “be an offer that suits us”.

