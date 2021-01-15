Steven Gerrard says Rangers player could be makeweight in deal to land Aberdeen’s Scott Wright in January

Aberdeen attacker Scott Wright’s move to Rangers appears to be moving closer – with Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard saying talks are “progressing well” over a pre-contract agreement.

The impending loss of the creative 23-year-old, who looks set to knock back a new Pittodrie deal, is a blow to the Dons which will be deepened should he move to their Premiership rivals in the summer and not England as was initially expected.

Gerrard said Rangers are also still keen on landing Wright this month, although Reds boss Derek McInnes has previously said it will take a good offer to land his player early.

Steven Gerrard said: “Things are progressing well in terms of trying to get it tied up for next season.

“That’s the priority.

“If it can be done in this window that would be a boost to us.”

Gerrard has admitted the possibility of a Rangers player moving to Pittodrie as a makeweight in any January deal is on the table, as well as the £350,000 Aberdeen are set to pay the Gers for current loanee Ross McCrorie in the summer.

The Ibrox manager said: “There are different options. There’s a possibility of one of our players going the other way.

“There is a possibility of cash up front and I don’t know where the Ross McCrorie deal lies in terms of what needs to be done and what doesn’t.

“But I’m sure that’s another possibility as well.”