Readers’ Letters: Rangers fans’ behaviour was a disgrace

So Rangers won their first major league title in 10 years. But what disgraceful behaviour from their fans in celebration, with thousands partying throughout the UK, with total disregard for the current Covid regulations.

What part of an “essential journey” is it to travel miles with NO social distancing for these jubilations. With the current Covid rate of about 1 in 200, there will probably have been around 50 infected fans in the crowds, with some being asymptomatic.

How many others will be infected? Mums, children, relatives, and friends, who can then spread the virus. How many will experience symptoms, and be tested?

I think that anyone being tested over the next three weeks or so should be asked for research purposes if they were one of the celebrants partying after the March 6 and 7 games.

One last question. How do we stop the fans congregating during the next couple of “old firm” games?

Perhaps docking points, water canon, or using indelible ink sprays?

JH, Aberdeen.

Take look at homes policy

It was an interesting article in the EE by Jamie Hall (March 6) with the SNP saying that council housing promises could not possibly be achieved.

The council in conjunction with the building companies has created a situation whereby Aberdeen is littered with for sale and for rent placards. It is also exacerbated by the part-exchange policy of the building companies.

Would it not be advantageous if the council were to purchase empty properties that satisfy their criteria, thus reducing the numbers on the waiting list and reducing the need to eradicate our open spaces?

TJ McK, Cove

No to plan

On the plan by McDonald’s for an outdoor eating area – great for the seagulls and they terrify me, I’ll pass.

LR.