McDonalds has lodged plans to set up outdoor seating on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

The fast food chain hopes to create an area where people can sit outside and enjoy their meals at its Union Street restaurant.

It has submitted planning proposals to Aberdeen City Council detailing its aims to create a dining area on the pavement.

Drawings submitted by McDonalds alongside the application shows it plans to use 22.3sqm of area directly in front of the restaurant for seating.

According to plans, the proposal would see three tables with two seats set up outside.

It would also be enclosed by a barrier which would be dark in colour, featuring the company’s yellow “golden arch” logo.

Tables with umbrellas would protect diners from the elements.

Space will be left to ensure that shoppers and other pedestrians will still have enough room to walk along Union Street.

A McDonalds spokesman said: “We have submitted an application to extend our seating area at our Union Street restaurant.

“When restrictions are lifted, this will help with the flow of customers in and out of the restaurant, and provide extra space to enjoy your McDonalds meal.”

A number of neighbouring properties have been notified of the proposals, including those nearby at The Green, Rennie’s Court, and several surrounding stores and homes on Union Street.