Ex-Aberdeen striker Curtis Main returns to Premiership with St Mirren

Former Aberdeen striker Curtis Main has signed for St Mirren.

Englishman Main left the Dons for Shrewsbury in January after the termination of his deal as former Reds gaffer Derek McInnes overhauled his frontline in attempt to arrest a sliding goal return.

The ex-Motherwell frontman, 28, had scored eight times in 42 Aberdeen appearances.

Jim Goodwin has now taken him to Paisley on a two-year deal.

Main said: “I’m really excited to be here.

“I’ve spoken to the manager on numerous occasions over the last couple of months and I’m finally here and looking forward to the challenge.

“The manager wanted to bring me to the club to do what he knows I’m capable of doing. Having that backing and belief from the manager is a key thing for anyone coming into the club.

“I’ll always give everything. I’m quick, strong and powerful and I love to win.”