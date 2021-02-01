Shock deadline-day departure as striker Curtis Main leaves Aberdeen for Shrewsbury Town

Aberdeen have announced Curtis Main has left the club after his contract was cancelled, with the forward joining Shrewsbury Town.

The striker, 28, who joined from Motherwell in 2019, missed Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Livingston.

He is the second striker to leave Aberdeen in as many days after Sam Cosgrove sealed a £2 million move to Birmingham City.

Manager Derek McInnes, who has added strikers Fraser Hornby and Callum Hendry already on loan this evening, while also loaning out Bruce Anderson to Hamilton, told the Dons website: “We wish Curtis well in his new venture.

“He was a player who worked extremely hard during this time here, but we felt changing up the forward line with different options was the right thing to do at this time.

“Having worked with him for two years, I know how determined Curtis will be to make his next club a success and he goes with our best wishes.”