Aberdeen target Jamie McGrath insists he is ‘very, very happy’ at St Mirren

Aberdeen summer signing target Jamie McGrath insists he is ‘very, very happy’ and ‘settled’ at St Mirren.

The attacking midfielder, who netted 17 times in the recently ended season, is on Dons’ boss Stephen Glass’ radar as part of his summer rebuild.

McGrath is contracted to St Mirren for another year and it would take a significant six figure sum to convince the Buddies to sell if the Dons were to move on their interest.

Peterborough United, recently promoted to the Championship, are also tracking McGrath.

However McGrath told Express Sport he is happy at St Mirren.

He said: “I’m very, very happy at St Mirren.

“I settled in very quickly when I moved and we have a very tight-knit squad.

“We’ve bonded really well as a squad through everything this season.”

Aberdeen have also offered a deal to former Dons defender Clark Robertson.

The 27-year-old will become a free agent as his contract with Rotherham is set to expire.

However the Reds face competition from Portsmouth for the left-sided centre-back.

Aberdeen have also made an approach to Atlanta United, the Reds’ strategic partners, to bring in right-back Jack Gurr on loan.

Hibs’ Australian international midfielder Jackson Irvine, is also on Glass’ radar.

Irvine is set to go out of contract this summer although it is understood his preference is to remain at Easter Road.