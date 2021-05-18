Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists there are no unknown quantities with Atlanta loan stars

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists there would be no unknown quantities with securing loan stars from Atlanta United.

The Dons have made an approach to bring Atlanta United right0back Jack Gurr to Pittodrie on loan.

Glass has identified the 25-year-old to replace veteran Shay Logan, who has exited Pittodrie having not been offered a new deal.

The MLS side are considering the request for Gurr, who featured in the Concacaf Champions League quarter-finals for Atlanta United in December.

Gurr would not require a work permit as he is from Newcastle.

Glass is a former Atlanta United 2 manager and was interim boss at Atlanta United’s A team for six months.

He insists he knows exactly what any potential loan player from Atlanta could bring to the Dons as extensive background research has already been done.

He said: “We know enough about the players we want.

“We are pretty adamant on what we want and the quality we want to bring.

“We wouldn’t be bringing people just to have a look.

“The homework has been done and is ongoing.

“When we decide to do it, we will pull the trigger on what is right.”

If Atlanta United, managed by former Argentina, Manchester United and Real Madrid defender Gabriel Heinze, sanction the loan, it would be the third cross-team move.

Aberdeen’s Venezuelan right-back Ronald Hernandez is currently on loan at Atlanta United until the end of the MLS campaign in December.

Former Five Stripes attacker Jon Gallagher was on loan at the Dons in 2019.

Aberdeen left-back Jack MacKenzie was also scheduled to go on loan to Atlanta United 2 last March, but that move was derailed by the coronavirus outbreak.

Gurr made Atlanta debut in 2020 Concacaf Champions League

Gurr joined Atlanta United 2 in December 2019.

He then signed with the Atlanta first team on a one-year agreement with two additional optional years in December 2020 ahead of the re-start of the 2020 Concacaf Champions League.

The right-back made his debut a day later, coming on in the 76th minute in Atlanta’s 1-0 win over Club America.

However, it was not enough for Atlanta to progress to the Champions League semi-finals, having lost the first leg 3-0.

Gurr and on-loan Aberdeen stopper Hernandez have both been kept out of the Atlanta United starting line-up at right-back by former Liverpool youth player Brooks Lennon.

Aberdeen boss Glass recently confirmed any potential loan moves from Atlanta would become clearer when their fate in the Concacaf 2021 Champions League was known.

They exited the tournament earlier this month, again at the quarter-final stage, when losing 4-1 on aggregate to Philadelphia Union.

Should Atlanta United sanction the loan request, Gurr will become the latest recruit to Glass’ overhaul of the defence for next season.

There has been movement in and out of the defence with Motherwell’s Scotland international centre-back Declan Gallagher agreeing a pre-contract.

Right sided centre-back Gallager, 30. will arrive at Aberdeen in the summer on a two-year deal.

Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson, 27, is currently in talks about a return to Pittodrie.

Left-sided centre-back Robertson is a free agent as his contract with Rotherham, recently relegated from the Championship, expired at the end of the season.

Scotland international defender Mikey Devlin is out of contract at the end of the season, but will be given a six-month deal until January to prove his fitness, having missed most of the season with injuries.

In a defensive shake-up, Ash Taylor, Tommie Hoban, Greg Leigh and Logan have left the Dons have been informed they would not be offered new deals.

Glass said: “It is never an easy decision having to release players, many of whom who have a long association with the club over a number of years.

“But having had time to assess the squad in the latter part of the season, these decisions have been taken with our football strategy in mind, and to allow us to build a competitive first team for the season ahead.”

Talks are ongoing with wingers Niall McGinn, Ethan Ross and striker Bruce Anderson, who has been on loan at Hamilton Accies, about an extension.

The Dons also confirmed Callum Hendry (St Johnstone), Florian Kamberi (St Gallen) and Fraser Hornby (Stade de Reims) will return to their parent clubs following their loans.