Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass vows to deliver rapid rebuild by moving quickly to land signing targets

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass confirmed he will move quickly to complete a squad rebuild by delivering ‘many’ signings soon.

Glass will waste no time in making moves for his top targets as he ramps up his Reds Revolution for next season.

As his squad reconstruction begins Glass laid out his plan to get ‘as many as we can, as good as we can, as soon as we can’.

Glass wants his squad rebuilt and ready for the start of pre-season with the Dons likely to be entering the Uefa Conference League at the second qualifying round on July 22.

It is understood Glass is closely monitoring St Mirren attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath, contracted until summer 2022, with a view to a summer move.

The Dons boss is also in talks with Motherwell’s Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher who will be a free agent in the summer.

Glass said: “We want to try to do things quickly as soon as we identify the people we want.

“We are going to get as many as we can, as good as we can, as soon as we can.

“Then after that we will be looking to add from there.”

Glass wasted no time in making his first signing when securing Celtic skipper Scott Brown who rejected a new deal at Parkhead to join the Dons.

The 35-year-old former Scotland captain will join Aberdeen in the summer in a player-coach role on a contract until summer 2023.

© SNS Group

Steelmen defender Gallagher, 30, has been capped seven times for Scotland and could be set to feature in the Euro 2020 finals.

McGrath, 24, has netted 15 times for St Mirren this season but has a year left on his contract.

It would take a six figure sum to land McGrath from the Buddies if Glass wants to step up his interest and make a move.

With his summer rebuild set to take off Glass is confident Aberdeen will be an ‘attractive’ proposition for any player to follow Brown’s lead in signing on at Pittodrie.

However the Aberdeen manager warned he is ready to play hard ball with any signing target not fully committed to the club.

If they are stalling too long on a decision Glass will move onto plan B as he wants players 100% behind his vision for success.

© SNS Group

He said: “We’ll ask if they want to come here, see if we can afford to bring them here.

“We think we’ve got something attractive so, if people want to wait, we can’t be going into pre-season thinking “I’m not sure if this guy wants to come …” or “If he doesn’t, this is plan B, C and D.”

“If plan A is not working, we move on to the next one.

“That’s important as a club, that we’ve got that approach.

“Because you want people who want to be here.

“And it’s important to get that type of person in the club.”

With the onus on quality additions over quantity Glass expects his summer signing targets will be on the radar of other clubs.

It is a battle he is confident the club can win.

© SNS Group

He said: “Obviously you have to deal with other clubs or, if they’re out of contract, the players themselves.

“Some of the players we will like will be in demand.

“But we think we’ve identified players who will want to come.

‘Scott Brown coming already is a positive decision that will be an attractive proposition for players – they can see we’re moving in the right direction.

“We think we’ll be in a good position to compete for players who are available – and who other clubs will want.”

Aberdeen face Livingston away on Saturday in the knowledge a point will secure qualification to the newly formed Uefa Conference League – the third tier of European cup competition.

Keeper Joe Lewis was on the bench for the 3-0 Scottish Cup defeat to Dundee United having suffered a rib injury and Ross McCrorie also missed the quarter final with an ankle injury.

Glass said: “There are no new injuries.

“The ones who were out are closer but still doubtful.”