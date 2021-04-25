Aberdeen crash to Scottish Cup nightmare as they are humbled 3-0 at home by Dundee United

Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup bid is over after a quarter-final howler at Pittodrie.

The Dons crashed 3-0 to Dundee United in the quarter-final as the Reds defence were carved apart by their New Firm rivals.

Not just the defeat, but the manner of the loss, underlines the need for a summer rebuild by new manager Stephen Glass.

This was an opportunity to book a semi-final at Hampden and the Reds blew it.

They had no answer to the hunger, pace, movement and attacking intent of the Tannadice side.

Marc McNulty netted a double and Ryan Edwards was also on the score-sheet.

There was one change to the side that drew 1-1 with Celtic in the Premiership on Wednesday.

It was an enforced change with versatile right-back/ midfielder Ross McCrorie ruled out with an ankle injury suffered against Celtic.

Teenage right-back Calvin Ramsay came into the starting line-up.

The 17-year-old had replaced McCrorie early in the first half following the injury and impressed against the Hoops.

On loan Oldham Athletic keeper Gary Woods retained his slot in the starting line-up.

Captain and keeper Joe Lewis had missed the clash with Celtic due to a rib injury suffered in the Scottish Cup defeat of Livingston in the previous round.

Woods was solid against Celtic and Glass opted not to risk Lewis for the cup tie.

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon made six changes to the side that lost 3-0 at Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Mellon had rested players in preparation for the quarter-final tie.

Aberdeen threatened in the sixth minute when a pass from Jonny Hayes on the left found Callum Hendry with his back to goal 12 yards out.

A moment later the Dons were denied by a double save from keeper Deniz Mehmet.

Matty Kennedy broke into the box on the run but his 10 yard drive was blocked by the keeper with the ball parried out.

Hendry raced onto the loose ball but his shot from an acute angle was blocked by Mehmet’s legs.

Keeper Woods was called into action in the 16th minute when Hayes delayed a clearance in his own box out and was charged down by Marc McNulty.

He won the ball in the tackle and it spun towards goal forcing Woods into a save.

Dundee United grabbed the lead in the 18th minute when Florian Kamberi lost possession near the centre circle in his own half.

Nicky Clark slid a quick pass to Lawrence Shankland who then slid a through ball to the unmarked McNULTY who fired a ruthless right footed drive from 15 yards beyond Woods.

It was a swift passing movement that left the Dons defence chasing shadows.

© SNS Group

Moments later it was nearly 2-0 when McNulty fired a low cross along the face of goal and Ian Harkes was inches short of connecting from close range at the back post.

A high press from Dundee United was causing the Dons rearguard problems.

A superb defence splitting pass from Mark Reynolds picked out Jeando Fuchs breaking in on goal but Woods brilliant raced off his line to charge down his vicious 15 yard shot with his right hand.

© SNS Group

In the 28th minute Clark unleashed a curling shot from the edge of the penalty area that shaved the outside of the far post and went wide.

Dundee United were dominating and should have made their chances count by increasing the one goal advantage.

The Tannadice side deservedly increased their advantage when Clark flighted in a curling free-kick from the right flank deep into the penalty area.

Ryan EDWARDS rose high above the defence to bullet in a header from 12 yards out.

He rose above Lewis Ferguson, Tommie Hoban and Dean Campbell to win the ball.

Edwards directed a powerful header into the far corner to punish slack defending.

Moments later Considine met a McGinn free-kick 15 yards out but his looping header was tipped over from under his bar by keeper Mehmet.

In the 42nd minute Dundee United again came close when McNulty was again found by Clark and he fired a low drive through the legs of Hayes.

McNulty’s low drive went across the face of goal and just wide of the far post.

© SNS Group

Half-time: Aberdeen 0 Dundee United 2

Early in the second half Aberdeen threatened when Hendry met a McGinn corner but his glancing header from 12 yards flashed wide.

Keeper Mehmet clattered Hendry in the back of the head he came out for the ball.

Dundee United made it 3-0 in the 54th minute when McNulty and Harkes played a neat one two to rip apart the Reds defence.

McNulty laid off a pass to Harkes who quickly returned the ball with a lay-off to play him in on goal and leave Considine stranded.

McNULTY raced in on goal and confidently stroked a low 15 yard shot beyond Woods.

© SNS Group

There was no way back for the Dons from that set-back.

In the 76th minute Florian Kamberi fired a right footed shot from outside the box high and wide.

Full-time: Aberdeen 0 Dundee United 3

ABERDEEN: Gary Woods, Tommie Hoban, Andy Considine, Callum Hendry, Niall McGinn, Jonny Hayes, Lewis Ferguson, Florian Kamberi, Dean Campbell, Matty Kennedy, Calvin Ramsay.

Subs: Ethan Ross (for McGinn 62), Dylan McGeouch (for Campbell 62), Michael Ruth (for Hendry 76).

Subs not used: Joe Lewis, Tom Ritchie, Fraser Hornby, Connor McLennan, Mark Gallagher, Ryan Duncan.

DUNDEE UNITED: Deniz Mehmet, Liam Smith, Mark Reynolds, Marc McNulty, Nicky Clark, Ryan Edwards, Jamie Robson, Calum Butcher, Ian Harkes, Lawrence Shankland, Jeando Fuchs.

Subs: Peter Pawlett (for Butcher 83),

Subs not used: Ross Dohan, Mark Connolly, Logan Chalmers, Luke Bolton, Louis Appere, Jake Davidson, Darren Watson, Kerr Smith.

Referee: Kevin Clancy