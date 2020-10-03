Readers’ Letters: Virus response was measured

In reply to Mr Sinclair’s observation of hysteria surrounding the present pandemic, I must confess I see no hysteria, just a measured response to a pandemic which threatens to overwhelm medical services.

This is not an age of the bubonic plague, much has changed including our ability to control our environment.

If it hadn’t, the mortality rate of the present pandemic would have equalled – or indeed exceeded – the bubonic plague.

With present knowledge, to let nature rip would be at the least criminal and that is why society as a whole is curtailing the activities of those whose mental state is on the border of sociopathic behaviour.

Dave Bashforth.

Impossible to disagree

Having read the many negative letters in Your Voice relating to Aberdeen’s beachfront traffic changes, I find it impossible to disagree with the comments written.

I do think, however, some change is required at our beachfront, such as making the seafront from the Boulevard to Footdee available to pedestrians and cyclists only. As for motor vehicles, there is plenty of neglected waste ground in the vicinity to create car parking, which of course should be free of charge.

Gordon Park.

Bad decision

RE the bar curfew, 10pm is worse as folk are just getting into the swing of it, then get kicked out when they aren’t ready so, obviously, more house parties are going to happen. Should have left the time as it was.

H Giles.