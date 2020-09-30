Readers’ Letters: Top marks for our great NHS

Despite the current pandemic virus outbreak and lockdowns, my doctor referred me to NHS Grampian for further investigation into my medical condition.

Within four weeks I have had blood tests, consultant appointments and examinations plus two separate scans including a full MRI scan for which I now await the results.

Top marks for the NHS in providing a service second to none.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn.

Hysteria over virus

The rabid hysterical tone of many commentators would seem to indicate that a bubonic-type plague is sweeping the world.

We are dealing with a flu-type virus amongst many other types of coronaviruses which has a morbidity rate of 0.06% worldwide and which occur annually.

The one thing which kills off viruses and prevents bodily illnesses are our immune systems.

They are the reason we are alive today.

James Sinclair.

Last orders

The pub owners are moaning about 10pm closing but when I was young they used to be open at 11am till 2.30pm.

The bars reopened from 5pm till 10pm and all managed. Now they want it all open morning till night with no breaks.

Mrs M shepherd, Aberdeen.