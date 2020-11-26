Readers’ Letters: Some deserve a pay increase

There are reports that Chancellor Rishi Sunak wants to impose a pay freeze on millions of public sector workers to pay for the astronomical costs of Covid-19.

The Public and Commercial Services Union and Unison has warned of possible industrial action.

Reality check. Public sector employees are being paid during lockdown whereas private sector employees suffered a 20% reduction and hundreds of thousands lost their jobs.

There is, however, sympathy for the lower-paid workers in the public sector so they should get a 4% increase, but nothing for those earning over £40,000.

Union leaders, council employees and academics who are getting over £80,000 should take an immediate 20% pay cut.

Let’s not forget our politicians, where an immediate 20% reduction would be welcomed.

These suggestions would ensure pay rises for those who deserve it are funded by those who do not.

Clark Cross.

Keep them

Re the road closure at Aberdeen beach to remove bike lanes.

The council should have kept the cycle lanes in place after making the investment to install them. Having these lanes will increase the number of cyclists and reduce carbon emissions.

The number of cyclists may have been low so far, but this is the end of November. The number would have greatly increased next spring.

The lanes would also have provided a great base for fitting the entire city centre and main roads with cycle infrastructure, which would make cycling around Aberdeen far safer and more appealing.

LK.

Bad idea

Regarding the bike lanes being removed, they were always a bad idea in first place. But we all knew these lanes would come out at some point.

CP.