Major Aberdeen road to shut for almost four weeks while controversial cycle lanes removed

A busy Aberdeen road is set to shut for almost a month during work to remove temporary cycle lanes.

Council workers started the process of removing cones from the Beach Esplanade on Monday, after councillors voted to get rid of the measures at October’s City Growth and Resources committee.

Now the road will close for almost a month while the work is carried out.

The cycle path, which runs along the esplanade from Ellon Road to Footdee and down the Beach Boulevard, was part of temporary measures brought in as part of £1.7m Spaces for People in Aberdeen.

The road closure will be in place from Monday, November 23 from 8am until Friday December 18 at 5pm from Ellon Road to the Beach Ballroom roundabout.

Vehicles will be temporarily stopped from driving on this stretch while work is carried out to reinstate the road as it was before, and to remove the current measures.

Those looking to travel this way are asked to take an alternative route via King Street, East North Street, the Beach Boulevard and vice versa.

Some work has already begun this week, however this does not require road closures.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said the work is likely to take several months to complete.

She said: “The temporary Spaces for People physical distancing interventions at The Beach Esplanade started to be removed on Monday, November 16.

“The work is likely to take a couple of months as it involves uninstalling the fixed cones which delignated the cycle lane and vehicle parking, removal of the road markings, and painting where the original lines were. The timescale will also depend on winter weather conditions.

“The Spaces for People interventions in Aberdeen were always going to be temporary in nature and were put in place to either help people to physically distance or to facilitate increased numbers of cyclists or pedestrians during the coronavirus pandemic.

“All of the interventions are constantly reviewed and tweaked and an updated report on the measures will be considered again in February.”

The measures have proven controversial since they were begun to be installed in August.

There were many critics of the scheme, which was designed to be temporary, and build upon the increased numbers of people cycling at the beach during the coronavirus pandemic.

They were deemed to be unnecessary by the city growth and resources committee and unanimously agreed to be removed.

However, the decision was met with some backlash from cycling groups, who wrote a letter to Aberdeen City Council’s co-leaders urging them to reconsider the decision, improving the design rather than removing them completely.