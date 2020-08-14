Readers’ Letters: Where are all the shoppers?

The situation with the “Spaces for People” restrictions in Stonehaven town centre has truly reached a crisis point.

I know several traders whose businesses are being so adversely affected that they are literally about to give up.

Since major parking restrictions were introduced in order to make more room for people, one business took in only £40 in an entire week and another sold only four buttons in a week. Many of the town’s businesses have seen their turnover halved.

Aside from the absolutely dire situation for traders, shoppers and those who have any reason to visit the town centre are finding it impossible to park, and several people I know have now decided to shop elsewhere.

Tourists are failing to stop in the town centre, as many would ordinarily do for a meal or to buy things – they can’t, as they cannot park. I can assure you this is happening every day.

If we – the people – can work out very easily that this inability to access the town centre impacts on all the businesses, why can Aberdeenshire Council officials not see that?

These barriers – which ironically are not required as the centre of Stonehaven is like a ghost town – must be removed now before half the shops in the town are forced to close, bringing dreadful consequences for the town, the business owners, the staff, and those who shop in Stonehaven.

Judi Martin, Maryculter.

Fury at footballers

TS suggests fining the footballers involved in the Covid lockdown breach a month’s wage.

They most certainly need to be punished but a month of their inflated wages goes nowhere towards recompense for those lives put on hold and endangered.

I doubt local business would consider it a fair punishment for causing the loss of hard-fought-for livelihoods in this impoverished, struggling city.

Aileen Mitchell, bucksburn.

Impossible

Re your article allowing large vehicles access to Hazlehead recycling centre.

It is near impossible to get through to park or to golf courses because they take up the left lane all the way back to the roundabout. Why can they not put in place the one-way system?

GB.