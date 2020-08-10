New booking system will allow large vans and trailers to return to Aberdeen recycling centres

A new booking system will allow residents to use large vehicles or trailers to take waste to recycling centres in Aberdeen.

Residents who need to drop off paint or chemicals will also need to use the new booking system.

It goes live today, with the first appointments available from tomorrow.

Due to the restrictions in place in Aberdeen, the booking plan will allow staff to increase and manage access for larger vehicles, as well as reduce queues. Large vehicles typically take 20 minutes to clear the site, compared to five minutes for cars.

Those booking a slot will still be required to queue as it does not provide priority access. Same day bookings are also not available.

Vehicles that require a booked slot

Transit-type van

Large people carrier (more than seven seats)

Pick-up truck

Trailers

Cars, 4×4 (SUV), MPVs (up to seven seats) and small car-like vans will not need to book unless bringing paint or chemicals

Residents are also asked to make sure they bring proof of address, i.e. utility bill, driving licence, and display it clearly on their vehicle’s dashboard, as sites in the city are only available to Aberdeen residents.

Those with a booked appointment should bring along the booking reference and any hire vehicle documents.

Only one person may leave the vehicle to unload, unless help is needed to empty a large vehicle or with bulk items. Staff at the sites are following physical distancing guidelines so will be unable to help.

Aberdeen City Council operational delivery convener councillor John Wheeler said: “The booking system for Transit-style vans, larger vehicles and trailers will be appreciated by many people across the city.

“Residents should check the website for information as well as for booking, to find out what materials are currently accepted and in case there’s any changes.”

To book a slot, and to find out the list of items that can be taken to the site, can be found here.