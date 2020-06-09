Show Links
Readers’ Letters: Top clubs need to learn lesson

by Readers Letters
09/06/2020
In reply to Andrew Lamb, the better-run clubs are generally in the lower leagues, with notable exceptions such as St Johnstone FC and others such as Ross County FC and Hamilton Academicals FC – with Heart of Midlothian FC almost going bust and Rangers FC going into administration.

Had Gretna FC asked for some advice from lower league clubs about how to live within their means they would not have followed into administration.

