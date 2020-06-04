Readers’ Letters: Football reality check needed

Can I reply to Peter Ovenstone’s letter regarding football reconstruction.

The letter frankly underlines the problem of Scottish football – too much emotion surrounding the past, the past being when Scottish football enjoyed good success.

How many years is it, Mr Ovenstone, since a Scottish national side qualified for a major tournament?

As for Andrew Robertson, he got to Liverpool via Dundee United and Hull City.

Rather then mention individual clubs, just look at the current situation, with some philanthropist looking to ply the SPFL with millions to get restarted.

You couldn’t make it up.

Peter, if you or I had a business and it wasn’t paying, it would close – end of story.

Andrew Lamb, Fraserburgh.