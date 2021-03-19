Readers’ Letters: Right royal rant about coverage

Scott Begbie tells us about the drop in exports to Europe by 41% in January all because of Brexit. How it has affected our seafood and other industries badly.

The story right next to this one covers how hard Covid has been on us all. With his daily walks passing closed shops, restaurants and pubs.

We export a good amount of our food to Europe and they are going through the same pandemic, with closures of all the same businesses now not buying any products.

Could this not be a large part of the problem? Then about a week ago he complained about all the coverage the Harry and Meghan interview was getting worldwide when we really should be concentrating on Covid-19 and saving lives.

Something far more important than petty royals.

He still managed to fill a number of column inches on his page talking about Harry and Meghan.

Before his criticism he should have been concentrating on the full front page, an earth-shatteringly important story in The Evening Express that very day. AFC had sacked their manager.

No way he could be accused of being an investigative reporter.

K Addison, Aberdeen.

Edward to Robert?

As the statue of King Edward VII is removed from the corner of Union Terrace/Union Street, could it be replaced by the statue of King Robert the Bruce which languishes in front of Marischal College where not many people see him? And grace one of the most famous granite streets in Scotland.

CR Duncan.

With love…

I haven’t seen my daughter and grandchildren for over a year now and this is my bouquet from them for my Mother’s Day. Thank you truly, however, I sincerely hope to see my family this year at some point and Covid-19 becomes like the common cold.

AK.