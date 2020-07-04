Readers’ Letters: Public struggle with any rules

I read with interest the MSP Gillian Martin urging that facemasks are made compulsory in public spaces.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has since stipulated facemasks are to be worn in shops.

I’m not sure that will work! Nothing else really has.

People cannot follow one-way systems in shops, they seem unable to manage to stay two metres away from others (especially when shopping as a family outing!) as in getting the goods they need and can turn up at mass protests despite there being a lockdown.

A good number of people are quite happy to cough without making any effort to cover their mouth!

Some European countries barriered off beaches and playparks, limited travel to one person in car and could only visit their nearest supermarket as one person.

Since the compulsory wearing of masks on public transport came into effect, I have seen countless buses with passengers onboard without masks.

It’s all well and good making demands, but people will continue to make their own choices and ignore guidance or laws designed to protect people and the NHS.

Who will police it?

A Forsyth, Aberdeen.