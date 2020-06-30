North-east MSP encourages people to wear face coverings

A north-east MSP has rallied her colleagues to encourage everyone to help keep Covid-19 under control by wearing face coverings.

Gillian Martin, MSP for Aberdeenshire East, has been using social media to encourage people to wear face coverings.

She has now enlisted help from her SNP colleagues to urge people to use them more often.

She has asked them to provide pictures of themselves wearing the coverings, and collages of the pictures are being shared across social media.

Ms Martin said: “I have long advocated the wearing of face coverings. It does not only help protect the wearing, but significantly reduces the chance the wearer may unknowingly spread Covid-19. I’m delighted my SNP colleagues are leading by example on this.

“For both public health and economic reasons we can’t afford a second wave of Covid-19 to crash over Scotland. When something so simple as wearing a face covering can make such difference, it’s a no brainer to do so.”