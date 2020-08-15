Readers’ Letters: Parking woes at beauty spot

RE the article on the parking issues at Collieston for people going to the beach.

With the current situation, where summer holiday options are limited, I am a bit confused why the local councillor is raising the issue.

On the council website, it’s promoting beaches. For Collieston, there is no mention of any parking limitations or requirements.

Councillor Owen mentioned: “Could you park in the Cransdale car park rather than on the pavement?” Does anybody visiting the area know where this is?

The councillor clearly didn’t go there and see that the car park was full – so what is the alternative for people visiting the area?

In the absence of swimming pools being open, many parents are struggling to keep children entertained.

Good beaches with facilities are a natural attraction for people, and in taking kids to a beach they are faced with the dilemma of not being able to park and having disappointed kids, or parking along with everybody else on areas that may not be suited to parking, but with no parking restrictions enforced, will do so just to achieve what they set out to do.

People spending a day away will have kids – and maybe buggies, food and clothes – and a short walk to any beach is a bonus. Perhaps the council should look at ways of resolving the situation rather than being critical of people.

If you look at Balmedie, the horsebox/bus parking area is full of cars, meaning horse owners or coach parties may struggle to turn, let alone park. Cruden Bay also has limited parking.

So what does the councillor suggest in resolving the demand for people staying at home to holiday and visit beaches – go to a car park that’s already full? Where do you park when there is no alternative car parks, leaving roadsides the only option?

In areas like Westhill, the industrial estate parking is limited, and as a result, people park on double yellow lines.

When I called the council to ask them to patrol the parking, they advised they only patrol carparks and not streets.

A Forsyth

Time limit

Regarding Nicola Sturgeon’s call to limit the number of bars people visit in a night – limit the time bars can open if people won’t be sensible and follow rules.

BE.