Concerns raised over parking at popular north-east beach

Concerns have been raised over parking at a north-east beauty spot.

Ellon and district councillor Gillian Owen is worried about lines of cars being left out on the main road near Collieston beach.

She was left “astounded” by the number of vehicles being parked along the narrow country road near the beach.

Councillor Owen has also been speaking to people who live nearby the popular attraction and is now calling for an end to anti-social parking.

She said: “Living in Ellon we are so lucky to have so many places that we can go and visit.

“Collieston is one such gem, but I was astounded to visit last week and see the chaos caused by anti-social parking.

“With the end of the school holidays, I suspect that visits will reduce but the parking will remain a problem that does need to be addressed.

“The residents of Collieston love to welcome visitors to their village but some are getting very frustrated with cars abandoned on the pavement so that they can enjoy a day at the beach.

“So, I make a plea can all visitors think about where they are parking their car? Will it impact on the blue light services should they be needed? Are you blocking someone’s drive? Even a little bit. Could you park in the Cransdale Car Park rather than on the pavement?

“Collieston is there to be enjoyed by all so please park with consideration.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Councillor Owen said she has contacted Aberdeenshire Council about the issues at Collieston and wants them to work alongside residents on a potential solution.

She said: “I have contacted officers in the council to see how we can work with local people to improve the parking but also to protect the residents as many of them do not have parking with their houses and need to park on the road.

“There is obviously a bigger issue regarding the shortage of parking and with the new laws coming in soon which will ban parking on pavements this problem will only get worse.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We would encourage everyone to park considerately. If car parks or on street parking spaces are full please consider parking somewhere quieter.

“Please also refrain from parking in passing places or in spaces where pedestrians or other vehicles can’t pass safely.”