Readers’ Letters: NHS jeopardy ‘memory loss’

In reply to D. Bashforth’s comments regarding this pandemic threatening to overwhelm our NHS, I would suggest his memory fails him.

The same dire warnings were broadcast in March as a “measured response” to the supposed threat but casualties never materialised.

Hospitals lay half-empty and new temporary Nightingale types were not required.

D. Bashforth is an advocate of “controlling” our health through misguided unscientific attempts to “control” a seasonal flu virus which will entail mass vaccination for all.

This folly, with attendant economic ruin and social destruction, seems to be a price worth paying in D. Bashforth’s view for a virus which accounts for a mortality rate of 0.06% in the UK.

As to his sociopathic behaviour comment, we see exactly that being enacted worldwide by politicians whose reaction to this wave of fear is not commensurate to the “threat” being presented to us.

Stoma stigma

Re the article about Samantha Leckie and her stoma surgery: as an IBD sufferer myself who almost had to get my large intestine removed just after my diagnosis, I find this story an important one.

All too many people still don’t understand IBD and there is still very much a stigma associated with stomas.

So brave of you to share your story, I shed a tear reading it.

It’s an inspiration and promotes a better understanding.

Sadly shut

Regarding Aberdeen restaurants closing down. These are sad times for Aberdeen. Places were struggling prior to Covid. The pandemic has made it much worse though.

