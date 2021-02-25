Readers’ Letters: Lording it up on 25p-a-week rise

On reading Don Mckay’s letter on February 23, I find myself being in the same situation – 80 years old.

I received the same insulting letter stating an increase of 25p per week to my state pension.

This letter cost approximately three weeks of my increase to post.

Perhaps I should apply for membership to the House of Lords and claim £305 per day for attendance allowance, travel expenses and restaurant facilities, just to SIT AND SLEEP!

PS – as for my 25p per week increase, I could save them up for a month and go to Poundland.

TDH, Aberdeen.

Camera shy

Following in the footsteps of Lord Provost Barney Crocket, I attended the P&J Live for my Covid-19 vaccine.

Everyone was wearing face coverings/masks.

When I attempted to replicate the photoshoot at the exact spot where the Lord Provost had posed maskless, (EE, February 15) I was immediately told to replace my mask by security staff and directed to the exit!

Why was Mr Crockett allowed to perform in front of the cameras?

T Shirron.

Covid review

RE lockdown restrictions, hopefully, the Covid stats will be even better in three weeks for another review and fingers crossed Nicola will change her mind.

Another nine weeks of lockdown for 47 new cases in Grampian, not just Aberdeen, is ridiculous.

TS.