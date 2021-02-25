Readers’ Letters: Keep distance on park visits

As it was a sunny day my wife and I decided to go for a walk in Duthie Park in Aberdeen.

We managed to get a parking spot at the Polmuir Road entrance.

We walked through the park gates and 50 metres later we about turned and made a rapid return to our car.

There was NO attempt at social distancing.

There were family groups stood together within two metres of each other.

People need to get focused.

This is how Covid-19 spreads even in the outdoors.

A Riddel, Bridge of Don.

Pension insult

A milestone in my life arrived from the department of pensions. It said as I will be 80 years old this week, they are awarding me 25p per week on my state pension.

This is an insult to me – I have served in the Royal Air Force, never been unemployed in my life and carried on working until I was 68.

£12 a year for all the contributions paid in my life, and with my state pension and private pension, I still pay income tax and will have to declare the extra £12 which will reduce the award by 20% to £9.60 per year.

They give you the vaccine jab to keep you alive to pay more taxes.

Don McKay, Aberdeen.

Balance of justice

Regarding the warning not to ‘play the Covid card’ to be excused jury duty, if people must attend this, does that mean people must go to work, must get jobs and must be allowed to visit family? You know the covid card cannot be used for this, it goes both ways. Time to open up Scotland and get people back working. MG.

I was called up during the first wave last year but got exemption as I’m a nurse and the hospital was really short-staffed, no doubt a lot of key workers were made exempt.

CB.