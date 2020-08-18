Readers’ Letters: ID cards don’t curb freedom

I refer to the letter submitted by James Sinclair on August 14 2020, where he claims ID cards would inhibit freedom. I disagree with his claim.

The reason for carrying an ID card was to give a quick and easy way to identify an individual where necessary, and several other matters designed to safeguard any person or organisation from becoming a victim of a crime or an offence.

I say this with government agencies very much in mind.

The carrying of an ID card was never meant to inhibit our freedom although some may think differently. Personally, I would have no problem with carrying and showing an ID card.

It’s probably only a matter of time before they will be introduced.

Looking to the future, I can see ID cards being widely used to tackle immigration and trafficking problems as well as many other illegal activities.

T.F.

Prioritise our health

I was troubled when I read the report last night from the manager of Sport Aberdeen about “a bleak future”.

While our government chose to open bars they ought to have considered Sport Aberdeen too.

I trust the Scottish Government will understand the need for our health and stability which requires encouragement from our leaders, to endure this horrendous chapter in our lives.

A.K.

Stamp it out

Had Mr Basford read my comments carefully re ID cards (EE 13/8) he would have seen that I was not “worried” concerning big brother spying on us at present as we still live in a democracy.

Mr Bashford and many more should be very concerned regards what is now happening to our civil liberties.

James Sinclair.