Readers’ Letters: ID cards would inhibit freedom

I was amazed when I read G Park’s recommendation that we should all be carrying ID cards.

If Mr Park is suggesting a government-controlled card, then I strongly disagree with his proposal.

I would remind Mr Park that if this were the case then we are well on the road to a controlled police state where all our present civil liberties enshrined in UK law would evaporate.

I am sure Mr Park would not like to live like Russians in the past, who were under constant observation by their secret police, which lead to invasion of privacy, harassment and mistrust between citizens and contributed to an oppressive and unhealthy regime for those who suffered the consequences.

I have no doubt that many of our daily living transactions can be electronically traced by various agencies, but that is miles away from restriction of our personal liberties.

Sorry Mr Park, but we were still living in a democracy the last time I looked.

James Sinclair, Aberdeen.

Trump’s lack of respect

President Trump’s behaviour at the latest press conference was disgraceful. Not knowing which World War you are talking about, out of two choices, is just trivial and embarrassing.

The real concern is with his treatment of the Secret Service. When they request you to leave a meeting, it’s not because they want a coffee break, it’s because you are in danger and they are in even more danger because they are going to be standing between you and any potential attack. You do whatever they say.

It’s time to start treating people with more respect, Mr President.

Dennis Fitzgerald.