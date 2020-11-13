Readers’ Letters: Fireworks law needs rethink

The news that changes are coming to the law regarding fireworks in Scotland is most welcome.

Not only are animals being distressed and injured but our emergency services are coming under attack from the selfish and cruel acts of certain people.

I don’t have a problem with fireworks but the noise from the bangs has become louder year on year.

We do everything we can to protect our dog – close the windows, pull the curtains, take her out before dark, TV and radios on in all rooms. We have even have required a sedative from the vet (not cheap) which doesn’t even touch the sides of her anxiety.

The fireworks started on Wednesday near us, were pretty grim on Thursday and continued on Friday and were even worse on Saturday.

They start as soon as darkness falls and can go on until midnight or even later.

Thankfully, the poorer weather on Sunday ensured an angst-free night for us all. We feel so powerless to help our dog and it is distressing.

Italy is looking at silent fireworks – hopefully that will become a thing here too. Apart from the animals, what about the veterans who might suffer PTSD and also the elderly who, living alone, might be extremely alarmed.

This needs looked at sooner rather than later.

Moira Mapley, Aberdeen.

World end?

We have been slowly robbed of our Post Offices and now our banks.

An economic crisis will soon be upon us and Covid-19 is being used as a diversion at the moment, a crisis which will no doubt be used to justify the future frightening problems we will all have to face.

Businesses going bankrupt, shops shutting down, people losing their jobs and worrying about what is going on.

Our governments ought to be concerned about biodiversity because, if not, we may not have a planet we can live on within 20 years if what Sir David Attenborough predicts is the future.

AK.

Just louts

Re the story about litter dating back to 1968.

It beggars belief why people think it’s acceptable to drop/discard their litter this way. It’s just not acceptable

J Tawse.