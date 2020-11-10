Aberdeen community group discovers retro crisp packets dating back to 1968

A north-east community group is educating people through its discovery of “retro litter” – dating back to 1968.

Community CleanUP was established in January this year by Mike Scotland and within days a series of clean-ups had been arranged for the Muggiemoss Riverside.

To date, volunteers have managed to remove almost 10,000 kilograms of litter alongside the riverside.

The group has even managed to bring otters back upstream for the first time in almost 40 years.

Mike recently uncovered a series of crisp packets dating back to as early as 1968 and hopes to use the discoveries as a means of educating the next generation on littering.

He described how he unearthed the packaging.

Mike said: “During lockdown, I was walking to the hub and I came across a small bundle of crisp packets.

“I started picking them up and unearthed even more litter underneath.

“I began looking further along Mugiemoss Riverside and kept digging up retro litter from the nineties and the noughties.

“The very early crisp packets I found were pure plastic, they were practically in perfect condition.

“I found a packet from 1968, which advertised the Mexico Olympics, and it was surreal.”

© Supplied by Mike Scotland

Mike is concerned that litter problems have continued to surge since then.

He added: “What worried me is that on the back of one of the packets it said there were four million packets of crisps sold in the UK every week.

“If that number has continued to this day, that means there have been 10,816,000,000 packets of crisps sold in Britain alone.

“That number is probably a lot higher now considering how much the population has increased since back then.

“That figure also only includes crisp packets, so there will be all sorts of other packaging everywhere.”

Mike said Community CleanUP wants to educate people about the risks of littering.

The retro crisp packets are now displayed on a noticeboard at the group’s hub.

He said: “One of the biggest things we want to do at Community CleanUP is to educate people.

“I don’t think anybody thought 52 years ago somebody would find their crisp packet in 2020.

“Anytime that kids come down to the hub I speak to them about what their favourite crisps are.

“It allows me to get that conversation going and that’s when we can start to educate them on a level that they can understand.

“If I started using words like ‘disintegrate’, they aren’t going to understand that.

“We don’t just want to stop people littering, we want to acknowledge what actually happens to litter during the whole process and educate people on that.”