Readers’ Letters: Covid-19 restriction could ruin Aberdeen businesses

For once I have to agree with councillors Laing and Lumsden re Aberdeen’s ongoing lockdown which if it continues on its present trajectory will spell economic ruin for those whose incomes will disappear.

Since humans walked this earth viruses have come and gone and this offshoot of the coronavirus is no different from the others such as influenza or pneumonia, which as statistics show mainly affect the elderly whose immune systems weaken with age, and of course this is the group we should be protecting, certainly not by decanting them from hospitals into care homes.

We are looking at a mortality rate of 0.06% worldwide for this virus which is simply not commensurate with the extreme measures being enacted.

Sturgeon, like many other politicians, are beginning to dig themselves into a very big hole and I sincerely hope they are not waiting for a rushed-through vaccine to solve their predicament and somehow miraculously free ourselves from our present situation.

James Sinclair, Castle Street, aberdeen.

Time to open up

Hopefully the lockdown is cut short – we can’t have more people losing their jobs and more local businesses going under.

Zero deaths and spike controlled – time to open up and get people back to work.

K McArthur.

Stay closed

Re lockdown, If it means getting the infection rate down, then that’s how it has to be and we just have to get on with it.

I’m self-employed, receiving no government help and have worked only three full weeks since lockdown was eased.

I’m all for opening local cafes and restaurants, but the pubs and clubs should stay closed, especially the ones flouting the rules regarding social distancing.

S Gauld.