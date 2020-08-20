Anger as Aberdeen’s lockdown turmoil continues

Furious council and business leaders have spoken of their disappointment after the Scottish Government extended the local lockdown in the city for another week.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that restrictions for city residents and businesses imposed at the beginning of the month will remain in place.

Ms Sturgeon also unveiled a £1 million support fund for local businesses affected by the measures.

She spoke as it emerged that the numbers of cases of coronavirus were still rising in the city – with the number associated with the Aberdeen cluster now standing at 226.

Ms Sturgeon insisted that it was essential that the local lockdown remained in place. She said: “Moving too quickly would, in our view, risk the hard-won progress that people in Aberdeen have made.”

However, council leaders had hoped that restrictions would begin to be eased from this Saturday on the back of advice from the local outbreak management team advising that the situation was now under control.

Co-leaders Jenny Laing and Douglas Lumsden stressed that they did not support the extended lockdown.

And they warned that new evidence shows there are now 5,100 jobs at risk of redundancy relating to 70 different businesses.

Co-leader Councillor Jenny Laing, said: “It is apparent that Covid-19 has already had a significant impact on our local economy and continuing with the current restrictions is only going to make a bad economic situation even worse.

“The continued closure of restaurants, cafes and bars is hurting not just those businesses directly affected but it is having a serious impact on a number of other sectors, including retail which has reported a 60% drop in footfall since the restrictions were introduced.

“The perception and reputation of Aberdeen is being damaged the longer this goes on and as the Incident Management Team has shown with proper safeguards in place Aberdeen can and should be allowed to begin lifting the restrictions on Saturday 22nd August.”

Mr Lumsden said the £1M of funding would not do enough to support local businesses.

The fund, which will be administered by Aberdeen City Council, will provide grants of £1,000 and £1,500 to those most affected and includes £100,000 of discretionary support for sectors not required to close by the regulations.

He said: “As much as I appreciate it, it doesn’t do enough for many businesses.

“It doesn’t do anything for the taxi drivers, the hotels or the businesses that have been able to open.

“It doesn’t go far enough, I think more should be done.

“The First Minister must be aware of the harm extending the lockdown is doing to both our citizens and our economy.

“Evidence shows that Aberdeen has been disproportionately affected by Covid-19 and using PACE notifications, it shows there are 5,100 jobs at risk of redundancy from 70 employers, across various sectors, including hospitality.

“This is the highest in Scotland, and three times the level of the second ranked authority area (Aberdeenshire, 1,800 posts).”

Chief executive of the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce Russell Borthwick said he was also disappointed to hear of the lockdown extension which will be reviewed by the Scottish Government on Sunday.

The First Minister said there will be a phased reopening of businesses with non-licensed hospitality businesses such as cafes being able to open next Wednesday if the virus is suppressed.

And a timetable for the reopening of other hospitality businesses as well as the lifting of travel restrictions is hoped to be unveiled on Sunday.

However Mr Borthwick worries that the restrictions are giving visitors the view that the city is closed for business.

He said: “Despite a lot of hard work by us and others to make the case, we are very disappointed and surprised that the full lockdown measures will remain in place and fully back the stance of Aberdeen City Council that they should not continue beyond this weekend.

“On the basis of reducing levels of infection, we believed we should have seen a phased release of the lockdown restrictions starting today and working towards a full re-opening of all affected venues over the next week to 10 days or earlier.

“The resultant public perception of all this is that Aberdeen is being portrayed as a ‘city closed for business’ and that is having a measurable impact on forward bookings in the accommodation sector, not just in Aberdeen itself but in Aberdeenshire too, as tourists cancel bookings. The inexplicable continuation of the five mile travel restriction is also making the city centre a ‘no go’ area for many local residents.

“It was welcome to see the Scottish Government respond to our request with a £1m local grant scheme to support affected businesses but in reality, the maximum grant per business of £1,500 won’t make a meaningful difference to the survival or not of venues forced to close for what now looks like a period of up to a month or longer.”

Many city businesses welcomed the grants, however, some said that they were not enough to cover costs.

Unit 51, Underground Klub and Bridge Street Social Club (BSSC) have been closed since March, and will not reopen until it is safe.

Operations director JP McGivney said: “Any additional funding is always welcome, but £1,500 won’t last very long when it comes to operational costs.

“There’s also those who have invested in stock and perishable items which will need replaced, so the money won’t go far for most businesses.

“Because we run nightclubs we’re not in a position to reopen, so for us the doors are still closed.

“It’s disappointing that Aberdeen will be in lockdown for longer and I think some people were perhaps expecting it to be lifted.

“We have quite a young workforce and from speaking to them in virtual meetings, I think the uncertainty is starting to wear them down.”

Cafe Boheme owner Paul Mair said he will look into the scheme but feels the cash may not be enough to cover costs.

And Varinder Sood, who owns Cafe Society on the city’s Union Street, said: “At the moment any help will be appreciated because right now we are not getting any help from the landlord or anyone else.”

DaVinci Italian restaurant owner Elena Ionascu said she was running out of money and welcomed news of the fund.

She said: “We need to cover the rent, all the bills, the water, the energy, the internet and the landline. Even if we don’t work we still need to pay, so any help will be better than nothing.

“We started so well with the Eat Out to Help Out scheme and a lot of people booked, but unfortunately we had to close only two days after it started.”

Martin McAuley is the director of Watermelon Catering, which operates five eateries within Aberdeen.

The Pier, Cafe Ahoy and Corner Tree Cafe are all currently closed as a result of the lockdown.

He said: “Reading into it, it sounds like it’s up to £1,500 for businesses.

“If that is the case, unfortunately it doesn’t come close to what we would need and it isn’t enough support.”

However, other politicians said business support would be critical for the city.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn said: “The £1 million business support fund from the Scottish Government is absolutely critical to the city as we continue to suppress this outbreak and protect the public – it’s time for the UK Chancellor to end his silence and deliver additional support too.

“I welcome the First Minister’s update in setting out a clear path forward for Aberdeen and I look forward to the review on Sunday which should give businesses further certainty.”

And business body Aberdeen Inspired also said it respected the Scottish Government’s approach.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We are naturally disappointed for so many of our businesses, but respect Scottish Government’s cautious approach to lifting the local restrictions and hope that we will see easing in the coming week.

“The announcement of a £1 million support fund for affected businesses in Aberdeen is welcomed, but I think we all understand that this will only provide limited respite, at best, for many who face an uncertain future.”

The latest figures show a total of 398 cases have been identified in the Grampian Health Board area since the 26th of July – including 15 new cases.

Nicola Sturgeon said she was grateful to the people of Aberdeen for following guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus.

She said: “The evidence suggests the measures are working but it is too early to lift them at this current time if we want to maintain the progress that has already been made.

“I don’t take these decisions lightly and I recognise in particular, the impact that this is having on businesses in Aberdeen, particularly those impacted by the restrictions and required to close. That’s why today I announced a new £1m grant support scheme for businesses in Aberdeen City impacted by restrictions.”

A statement from the Aberdeen Hospitality Together group said the hospitality sector had faced a “battering” during the pandemic with a 60% drop in footfall in city centre retail during the past few months.

It added: “This closure is having very serious impact on our local economy and leaving many businesses on a knife-edge.

“Whilst we acknowledge that safety is top priority, the numbers simply do not warrant this full closure for another seven days and once again is causing tremendous damage on our cities reputation.”