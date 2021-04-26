Uncertainty over start date for work on £25 million Aberdeen school

Council chiefs in Aberdeen are still unable to confirm when work on a new school is to begin less than four months before it was due to be completed.

The first of two primary schools in the new town of Countesswells was originally scheduled for completion in August.

However, it was revealed earlier this month that the future of the £25 million project was in doubt because of wrangles over developer contributions.

Countesswells Development Limited (CDL), the developer behind much of the new community, is ready to hand over the land for the school to Aberdeen City Council.

However, local authority officials are not yet ready to confirm when work on the 400-pupil facility will begin.

Instead, councillors will have to wait several more weeks to hear a report on progress at the school at next month’s capital programme committee meeting.

Committee convener Marie Boulton said: “A report on the proposed Countesswells School will be submitted back to the capital programme committee on 26 May 2021 and until the committee meets it would be inappropriate to speculate or comment further.”

Public plans for the new school revealed it would hold more than 400 pupils and include an all-weather pitch, parking, two separate playgrounds and an outdoor classroom.

Youngsters already living in Countesswells currently attend the former Hazlewood School, more than three miles away.

CDL’s project director Martin Dalziel described the imminent land transfer as a “significant step forward”.

However, in a letter to residents who have already moved into Countesswells, he admitted sticking to the original timetable for the school had proved “extremely challenging”.

Mr Dalziel said: “The economic pressures of both the Covid pandemic and the downturn in the oil and gas sector, which has a major influence on market conditions in Aberdeen, have made it extremely challenging to keep to the original timetable.

“Indeed, the construction industry was, like the rest of the country, in complete lockdown for a large part of the last year. Since these restrictions have been lifted. However, significant alternative Covid-compliant working conditions must be adhered to where construction has been allowed to re-open.”