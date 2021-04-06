A new £25 million primary school in Aberdeen could be scrapped because of wrangles over developer contributions, the Evening Express can reveal today.

Countesswells Primary is due to be built in the west of the city, however sources have confirmed the entire project could now be in jeopardy.

Last week councillors discussed the issue at a behind-closed-doors meeting of the Capital Programme Committee and agreed that any delay to the project “lay solely with the developer and not with the council”.