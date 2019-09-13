Four new primary schools to open in Aberdeen by 2022

Four new primary schools are to open in Aberdeen in the next three years.

Councillors at the city council’s capital programme committee heard the progress for Milltimber, due to be completed in summer 2021, Countesswells and Torry, scheduled for the end of 2021, and Tillydrone in summer 2022.

A council spokesman said: “All four primary schools – with a collective value of up to £100 million – would contribute to the delivery of the council’s ELC Expansion Programme of works.

“The council is committed to provide 1,140 hours of ELC for eligible two-year-olds and all three- and four-year-olds by the end of 2020.”

Work is also to take place at schools including Tullos, Westpark, Kingsford, Quarryhill and Woodside, as well as nurseries at Northfield, Seaton and Tillydrone.