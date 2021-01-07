A new theory that the brutal killer of an Aberdeen taxi driver was an American oil worker has been downplayed by police, the victim’s family said today.

George Murdoch was killed on the evening of September 28 1983 by an unknown assailant and the crime – dubbed the Cheese Wire Killer case – is one of the city’s most notorious unsolved murders.

The new claims have emerged from the friend of a retired Grampian Police inspector, who told him that an American oil worker who lived in Cults was the prime suspect.

© Barbour

Paul Murray, from Aberdeen, said that the retired officer – who passed away at the weekend – had claimed police at the time were unwilling to pursue the man across the Atlantic for fear of negative press coverage in the wake of Prince Charles and Diana’s wedding two years before.

Robina McKay, the wife of George’s nephew Alex McKay, said after speaking to police yesterday about the new allegations – which were made in the Daily Record – she does not believe they have much merit.

She said: “The impression I get is this just another theory. I think he had been a person of interest but not a suspect as such.

“There were so many rumours abounding at the time and I suspect this is another one.”

Aside from a cheese wire left at the scene at Pitfodels Station Road near Cults, no trace of the 58-year-old’s murderer was ever found. George’s widow Jessie died in 2004 without seeing justice.

Paul, who declined to comment further on his claims, said his friend had sworn him to secrecy until after his death.

Robina, who published a book about the case and its impact on the family last summer, said the theory is one of many swirling around the case – but she is still hopeful the killer can be brought to justice.

She said: “I don’t know if this is going anywhere – we had never heard about this before.

“I have full praise for Paul Murray coming forward with this as he was fulfilling the wishes of a dying friend.

“Back in 1983 and even in the years after we heard a new theory every day.

“I’m sure the family would quickly learn if there had been a major breakthrough. I’m still reasonably confident this case will be solved.

“George suffered a horrendous end and, for me, it does not feel right that a person is going to get away with it.

“Someday I hope they would have the conscience to come forward.”

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland, said: “We are committed to investigating all unresolved and undetected homicides with cases regularly reviewed to ascertain if there are any new evidential developments, including advances in forensic techniques, which could be utilised.

“Any new information regarding the murder of George Murdoch would be welcomed and thoroughly investigated.”