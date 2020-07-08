Relative of victim of unsolved Aberdeen murder hopes new book will lead to closure

A relative of George Murdoch, the victim of one of Aberdeen’s most notorious unsolved murders, hopes her new book on the case will lead to the closure that has evaded her family for 37 years.

Murdoch, a taxi driver in the city, was killed on the evening of September 28, 1983 by an unknown assailant – dubbed the Cheese Wire Killer – in a crime that left the local area shaken and horrified.

Aside from a cheese wire left at the scene, no trace of the murderer was ever found.

False leads and cold trails over the following decades left the police no closer to catching the killer, and George’s widow Jessie died in 2004 without seeing justice.

Now, Robina McKay, the wife of George and Jessie’s nephew Alex McKay, has written a new book to bring together the facts of the case and reveal the impact of the murder on her family.

She said: “I have an overwhelmingly strong sense of justice, and George and Jessie didn’t have any children of their own.

“It didn’t sit right with me just to sit back and do nothing – not that there was much I could do.”

Robina, 64, wrote the book, called The Last Fare, over the last year, and it was published on June 19.

She says the family have been heartened by a number of recent developments, including an appeal on the 35th anniversary of the murder in 2018 which brought in over 100 calls and emails, and the charges that have been made in the past year in the cases of Brenda Page and Renee Macrae – both investigations older than George’s murder.

“With no disrespect to all the other detectives who have gone before and have investigated this case, the family feels so heartened with the major investigation team we’ve got now,” she said.

“We feel more enthusiastic now, even as time passes, than we ever have done. If something’s going to be broken in this case, these are the men and women to do it.

“I’ve got a feeling that things are maybe coming together at the right time, who knows?”

She added: “I might be naive, but I had to do something to satisfy myself. And the couple, they deserve that. They were such a nice couple, just a gentle, nice family.

“Nobody deserves what happened to George but most importantly, they didn’t.”

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of the major investigation team, said: “Despite the passage of time it is clear to see how George Murdoch’s murder in 1983 still has a massive impact on his family.

“Often people think the police know all the theories that exist about a crime, but the truth is we only know what we get told.

“Even if you think the police might have heard it before, please tell us because it could prove to be absolutely vital.

“I would urge anyone with information to contact the police by calling 101 or emailing us at SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk”