Poundland gets ready for move to Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre

A major retailer is gearing up to move into an Aberdeen shopping centre.

Poundland will move from its current base on Union Street to it new home in the Trinity Centre.

Its new premises, the site of the former Waterstones shop in the centre, is larger than its current shop.

The opening date is set to be announced soon.

The Trinity Centre is planning for the phased reopening of non-essential retailers from late April under the plans for the easing of lockdown restrictions announced by the Scottish government.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Austin Cooke, Poundland retail director, said: “We’re proud to have continued serving the people of Aberdeen from our existing Union Street store throughout the pandemic, but we can’t wait to move into the new unit, bringing our customers even more choice.

“It will be great to open the new store alongside our new retail neighbours who had to temporarily close because of the lockdown. We’re looking forward to playing our part in helping the Trinity Centre return to being a vibrant part of the city where people go to shop and relax, not just now but in the months and years ahead.”

The new Trinity Centre store will include Poundland’s PEP&CO fashion and PEP&CO Home ranges.

Linda Stewart, Trinity Centre general manager, said: “”We are delighted to be welcoming the Poundland flagship store into the Centre, an exciting and positive additive to our retail mix. The store will bring life back into Union Street while increasing footfall in what has been a very quiet area during the lockdown”.

Meanwhile, it was the end of an era as the shelves of Aberdeen’s former Debenham’s store were stripped bare.

At the weekend the remaining goods at the Aberdeen outlet were removed from the store, which has been left barren.

Last month the ailing retailer confirmed its Scottish stores including the one at the city’s Trinity City would not reopen.

Company bosses had hoped to welcome customers back to liquidate stock but the idea was scrapped after it emerged non-essential retail will not open until April 26 under Scottish Government rules.