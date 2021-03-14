Shelves at former Debenhams store in Aberdeen stripped bare

It was the end of an era as the shelves of Aberdeen’s former Debenham’s store were stripped bare.

Last month the ailing retailer confirmed its Scottish stores including the one at the city’s Trinity City would not reopen.

Company bosses had hoped to welcome customers back to liquidate stock but the idea was scrapped after it emerged non-essential retail will not open until April 26 under Scottish Government rules.

This weekend the remaining goods at the Aberdeen outlet were removed from the store, which has been left barren.

© Supplied by Dod Morrison

Dod Morrison worked at Debenhams in the Granite City for 23 years as a senior stock movement assistant.

He said: “It has been a pleasure working there for 23 years and it will be sadly missed as will be my colleagues.”

With all of Debenhams’ stores closing down eventually as part of the liquidation and wind-down process, it means up to 12,000 staff will lose their jobs.

Across the rest of the UK the company intends to reopen its stores in England, Wales and Northern Ireland for a short period.