Hollywood film starring Taron Egerton to start shooting in Aberdeen this month

Parts of Aberdeen are to be transformed into Soviet-era Russia later this month as part of a Hollywood movie.
Peterhead-born director Jon S Baird is taking the cast and crew of Tetris – including Rocketman star Taron Egerton – to his home turf as filming continues on the big-budget movie.
The film – which tells the story of the groundbreaking computer game’s creation in the 1980s – will see a number of roads around the city closed, including the area around the Gallowgate’s Seamount Court.
