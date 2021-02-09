Show Links
Hollywood film starring Taron Egerton to start shooting in Aberdeen this month

by Ewan Cameron
09/02/2021, 9:00 am Updated: 09/02/2021, 12:40 pm
© PAActor Taron Egerton on the set of Tetris which is due to start filming in Aberdeen later this month
Actor Taron Egerton on the set of Tetris which is due to start filming in Aberdeen later this month

Parts of Aberdeen are to be transformed into Soviet-era Russia later this month as part of a Hollywood movie.

Peterhead-born director Jon S Baird is taking the cast and crew of Tetris – including Rocketman star Taron Egerton – to his home turf as filming continues on the big-budget movie.

The film – which tells the story of the groundbreaking computer game’s creation in the 1980s – will see a number of roads around the city closed, including the area around the Gallowgate’s Seamount Court.

