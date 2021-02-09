Council reveals Aberdeen filming locations of Tetris as raft of road closures announced

Extensive road closures will be rolled out in areas of Aberdeen as the Granite City plays a starring role as Cold War Russia in a major movie.

Peterhead-born Jon S Baird is in the director’s chair for Tetris which tells the story of the creation of the iconic computer game.

It stars Taron Egerton, who played Elton John in biopic Rocketman, and filming has already begun in Glasgow.

Parts of Aberdeen will be transformed to look like Soviet-era Russia and the production will involve a number of road closures.

Filming is taking place around George Street, Tillydrone and King Street with measures in place to stop motorists venturing onto those streets and the surrounding areas.

Vehicles required for the film production shall be exempt from the restrictions.

Details of the measures can now be revealed with a temporary traffic order imposed between February 18 at 8pm until February 26 at 7pm.

There is to be no waiting on Seamount Road, for its entire length from 8pm on Thursday, February 18, until 8pm on Thursday, February 25.

There will be a one-way restriction on Tillydrone Avenue, between its junctions with St Machar Drive and Harris Drive, from 8am until 7pm on Friday, February 19.

The permitted direction of travel will be northbound only. The road will then be closed in both directions from 7pm on Friday, February 19, until 11.59pm on Monday, February 22. The road will then again be made one-way northbound from 11.59pm on Monday, February 22, until 11.59pm on Tuesday, February 23.

An alternative route is available via Tillydrone Road, Hayton Road, Don Street, Great Northern Road, and St Machar Drive.

There will be a ban on waiting on either side of Gallowgate between its junctions with Spring Garden and Berry Street, from 8pm on Sunday, February 21, until 9pm on Wednesday, February 24.

There will be a prohibition of waiting on either side of Catherine Street between its junction with George Street and the eastern boundary of Catherine Street Community Centre, from 8pm on Sunday, February 21, until 8pm on Thursday, February 25.

Waiting on Loch Street will be banned between its junctions with Spring Garden and John Street, from 8pm on Sunday February 21, until 10pm on Thursday, February 25.

There will be a prohibition of waiting on Gerrard Street, Aberdeen, for its entire length, from 8pm on Sunday, February 21, until 7pm on Friday, February 26.

There will be a prohibition of waiting on the access road leading to Greig Court, Aberdeen, between its junction with Gerrard Street and the gated car park access, from 8am on Monday, February 22, until 7pm on Thursday, February 25 Seamount Road will be closed for its entire length from 7am on Monday, February 22, until 8pm on Thursday, February 25.

There will be a one-way restriction on West North Street, Aberdeen, between its junctions with Mounthooly Roundabout and Mealmarket Street, from 7am until 2pm on Tuesday, February 23. The permitted direction of travel will be southbound only.

An alternative route is available via King Street, Mounthooly Way, and Mounthooly. Gerrard Street, Aberdeen, will be closed for its entire length, from 8am until 6pm on Thursday, February 25.

Vehicles required for the film production shall be exempt from the restrictions above. The restrictions are necessary to allow filming to take place.