Explained: What is classed as an ‘outdoor venue’

Following the decision a pop-up bar in Aberdeen did not classify as an outside space, we take a look at what does.

Shortly before opening yesterday The Draft Project on Langstane Place was told by council officers its venue could not be considered as an outdoor space.

What is and isn’t an outdoor space was defined in the Smoking, Health and Social Care (Scotland) Act 2005 and The Prohibition of Smoking in Certain Premises (Scotland) Regulations 2006.

The coronavirus regulations initially based the determination of what should be considered an outdoor space.

A premises is considered indoors or “substantially enclosed” if:

(i)the opening in the premises has an area; or (ii)if there is more than one, both or all those openings have an aggregate area, which is less than half of the area of the walls, including any other structures serving the purpose of walls, which constitute the perimeter of the premises.

This means if area of the doors and open sides of structure – like a giant marquee – are greater than half of the total area of all the sides, it is considered an outdoor space.

However, if an open side of the marquee or structure is within 1.5m of a wall, this no longer considered open due to the impact of structure on ventilation.

In the case of the Draft Project – which has open sides, it appears council officers have used this description to determine it can not be considered an outdoor space.

Outdoor venues are permitted to have up to 15 people from five households in a group. Indoor venues are only permitted to have eight people from three households in a group. One metre social distance must be in place.