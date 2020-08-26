Aberdeen bar bosses told giant marquee is not an outdoor venue

A bar created at the site of a former Aberdeen music shop has been told its giant marquee does not classify as an outdoor venue.

The Draft Project by Soul said they were told by council officers this morning its venue was not classed as outdoors as the “marquee is not 1.5m away from neighbouring walls”.

The pop-up bar was created on an open part of the site of the former Bruce Millers store on Langstane Place.

The change to its classification restricts the amount of customers allowed per group

According to a statement released by the bar it is now “only able to accommodate up to eight people from up to three households per group, with 1 metre social distancing in place”.

Outdoor venues can have up to 15 people from five households.

The statement added: “We were not told this last week when an Environmental Health Officers visited and reviewed our premises. Nor were we told this during our application process.

“This is the first time we have been told we are not classed as an outdoor venue.”

Last week owners Soul apologised for a breakdown in social distancing adding a review had “highlighted some important lessons for us to learn” and that they won’t be “rushing to open the doors”.

The statement added: “As social distancing is likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future, getting it right will be crucial to the recovery of Aberdeen’s local trade.

“As a popular city centre venue, we recognise our responsibility to staff and customers, but equally to other businesses which are such an important part of the city’s culture and economy.

“For that reason, if the First Minister announces that venues can reopen later this week, you won’t see us rushing to open the doors.

The Draft Project is set to reopen at 3pm today, with bookings and a “limited number of walk-ins” spaces available.

All customers will be required to provide contact details and wear a mask when entering or walking through the venue. Social distancing must also be followed.