North-east woman admits dumping body of former soldier Aaron Rossiter

A woman has admitted moving a dead man’s body out of her home, then dumping it between two sheds in a north-east town.

Shocked members of the public discovered the body of former soldier Aaron Rossiter, 25, on Ythan Terrace in Ellon at 8.15am on August 29 last year.

An investigation established that he had died somewhere other than the location he was found.

Lucy Fraser has now pleaded guilty to conducting herself in a “disorderly manner” by driving his body to the scene to dispose of it.

The breach of the peace charge carries a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison, but Fraser would also be entitled to a discount because of her early plea.

Fraser had faced three other charges, including attempting to pervert the course of justice by falsely representing to police that she had no knowledge or information about Aaron’s death, and that he had left her house alive and well on August 27.

She was also accused of possession of cannabis and of knowingly permitting or suffering her flat to be used to smoke cannabis. All three not guilty pleas were accepted by the Crown.

Fraser, 36, of Cooper’s Court, Ythan Terrace, Ellon, was not personally present when the case called against her at Aberdeen Sheriff Court but admitted a breach of the peace charge through her solicitor Chris Maitland.

The sister of Aaron said today she was “devastated” by how the case had concluded, saying “justice has not been done”.

Nikita Rossiter has led a major campaign to change the law after making the shocking discovery that moving a body was not, in itself, an offence in Scotland.

Following the hearing, Nikita said: “I’m absolutely devastated. After Aaron’s death, we made representations to the Scottish Government about the need for justice to be done and the messages we got back was quite supportive.

“I honestly thought there was going to be a better outcome.

“I don’t understand how court works. She has been charged with four offences and has pled guilty to one.

“Justice has not been done – not at all. I’m heartbroken.

“The maximum sentence she will get is a few months in prison. She has got away with it. I’m pretty speechless.”

Sentence was deferred on Fraser until January for reports.