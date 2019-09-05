Family’s anguish as man’s body ‘dumped beside sheds’ in north-east town

The body of a dad-of-one was moved from a north-east flat and “dumped” beside sheds, his shocked loved ones have said.

Police launched an investigation after the body of Aaron Rossiter was discovered on Ythan Terrace in Ellon at 8.15am last Thursday.

The family of the 25-year-old said they were later told someone had moved his body from a property and left it outside between two sheds.

Police are investigating the circumstances of his death and how his body came to be where it was found.

Aaron’s loved ones said they have been told prosecutors cannot charge the person who moved his body as there is no law in place in Scotland to make it a crime.

Relatives have now launched a campaign to change the law.

Aaron’s sister, Nikita Rossiter, 24, of Hatton, said: “We were devastated when we found out about Aaron’s death and now we are very angry that his body was moved from the flat where he died and dumped outside – particularly as nothing can be done to punish the person responsible.”

Aaron, who has a 22-month-old daughter, attended Ellon Academy and then enrolled in the army.

However, he suffered an army injury and was medically discharged earlier this year.

Nikita said: “He was a lovable rogue and was very popular.

“Everyone who knew him has been so upset in the last few days. It has been such a shock.”

Aaron’s father Peter Rossiter, 54, said: “The whole family is devastated. Aaron was a great lad.”

Under Scots law, moving a body is not a specific offence, though charges can be brought forward, such as if a person is accused of perverting the course of justice.

Aaron’s loved ones have now started a petition to change the law which has already been signed almost 1400 times since it was launched online.

Peter said: “What I find crazy is you can get a fine for dropping a cigarette or flytipping furniture – but you can seemingly dump a body without committing a crime.”

A Crown Office spokesman said: “The Procurator Fiscal has received a report in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man in Ellon on August 29.

“The investigation into the death, under the direction of Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit, is ongoing.

“The family will be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “I am afraid it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”

A Police Scotland spoksewoman said: “Officers attended the sudden death of a 25-year-old man in the Ythan Terrace area of Ellon on August 29.

“An inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death is still ongoing.”