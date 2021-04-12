Pervert caught with almost 150,000 indecent images of children

A pervert has been jailed after being caught with nearly 150,000 indecent images of children.

Martin Third was caught after police traced the IP address of a device that had indecent images of children available for sharing online.

Officers discovered almost 150,000 indecent images of children on the 49-year-old’s devices, including more than a day’s worth of videos.

Third, of Old Strichen Road, Fraserburgh, previously pled guilty to taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children between October 2 2013 and July 9 2020.

And he has now appeared back before Sheriff William Summers for sentencing.

The sheriff ordered Third to be jailed for 16 months and made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for 10 years.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court in one of the computers police discovered 98 accessible category C images, the least serious category, as well as two category B videos and five category C ones.

In the other computer, police found “a very large number of deleted images and videos” which were, at the time of analysis, inaccessible to the user.

These included 144,798 category C images, 2,641 category B, and 412 category A, the most serious.

There were also 33 category A videos, 14 category B, and 244 category C.

Mr Neilson added: “The total run-length of the videos was one day, seven hours and 33 minutes.

“It is unknown how the inaccessible images were downloaded however it is suspected torrents may have been used. This is a method for downloading very large files.”

Third was arrested and made admissions in interview about having downloaded indecent images of children “for a number of years”.