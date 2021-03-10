Show Links
News / Local / Court

Jail warning for pervert caught with nearly 150,000 indecent images of children

by Danny McKay
10/03/2021, 10:58 am Updated: 10/03/2021, 12:30 pm
© Chris Sumner/DCT MediaAberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A pervert has been warned he could face a jail sentence after being caught with nearly 150,000 indecent images of children.

Police swooped on Martin Third’s home in Fraserburgh after tracing the IP address of a device that had indecent images of children available for sharing online.

A search warrant was executed at 7.35am on July 9 last year, when Third, 49, admitted he knew about the indecent images of children and showed officers two computer towers in his bedroom.

