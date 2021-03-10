A pervert has been warned he could face a jail sentence after being caught with nearly 150,000 indecent images of children.
Police swooped on Martin Third’s home in Fraserburgh after tracing the IP address of a device that had indecent images of children available for sharing online.
A search warrant was executed at 7.35am on July 9 last year, when Third, 49, admitted he knew about the indecent images of children and showed officers two computer towers in his bedroom.
