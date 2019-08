A north-east man has been fined for punching and headbutting a woman at Huntly and District Ex-Serviceman’s Club.

Martin Rough, 29, previously admitted assault over the incident on May 5.

He had failed to appear at an earlier hearing due to competing in a lawn bowling competition in Ayr, but yesterday appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Sheriff Mark Stewart fined Rough, of Torry Street, Huntly, £250.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter