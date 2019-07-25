North-east man failed to turn up for court as he was competing in lawn bowls competition

A sheriff has criticised a man for failing to attend court so he could go to a lawn bowling contest.

The case of Martin Craig Rough was heard at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday, and the court heard Rough was unable to attend as he was in Ayr competing in the National Championships.

Sheriff Graeme Napier asked defence agent Liam McAlister: “Perhaps your client regards the contest as more important than court. You can tell your client that the court would be entitled to issue proceedings against him for not appearing, but I’m not going to order that.”

Mr McAlister told the court Rough, whose address was given in court as Torry Street, Huntly, admitted assaulting a woman at Huntly and District Ex-Servicemen’s Club on Gordon Street on May 5.

He will be sentenced on July 31.

